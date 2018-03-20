Hundreds put grey matter to test at Rugby’s Grand Quiz for Myton

hyyh

Organisers said 55 teams packed the Benn Hall for the 18th annual quiz, which raised £2,000.

The quiz was compiled and presented by local quizmaster Dave Twynholm, with a wide variety of questions testing the teams’ knowledge of trivia from art to zoology.

He said: “It was great to see so many regular teams supporting the quiz, but we also had some new teams come along and take part.”

It was a hard fought competition with all teams performing admirably, with the winners, scooping prizes sponsored by the One Stop Stores in Lower Hillmorton Road and Frobisher Road, being Our Sharona; Noisy Neighbours; E = MC Hammer.

Cash prizes were awarded to these teams with only one point separating them. Even first place could only be decided with a tiebreak question.

The teams in second and third generously donated their prize money back which added £100 to the total raised.

Wishful Thinking won the Lucky Number Competition, kindly sponsored for the 18th year by Joto Hobbies.

Judith Picker from And Then Were Five showed her individual knowledge by winning the Last One Standing Challenge.

The Trivia Quiz will return in March 2019 and a Pop Quiz, compiled and presented by Dave Twynholm in aid of Myton Hospice, will take place in the Benn Hall on Thursday, October 4.

Contact Rachael on 01926 838899 for more details.