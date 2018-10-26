Hunting for a little sales magic at valuation day in Rugby

With Halloween fast approaching, an antiquarian books expert is hoping the people of Rugby will delve into their darkest corners to unearth some mysterious finds.

Jim Spencer, books and works on paper expert at Hansons Auctioneers, is coming to The George in Bilton , on Monday, October 29 from 2pm to 4pm to do free valuations.

And he’s been inspired by some recent discoveries in his latest Gentleman’s Library Auction – with a twist.

“A Wicca wand made by king of the witches Alex Sanders together with a first edition book of King of the Witches - The World of Alex Sanders, has been consigned to our October auction,” said Mr Spencer.

The wand comes with a typewritten document entitled the Magic of Creative Prayer and includes details of a devotee attending a midnight spiritual meditation on April 25, 1968.

Alex Sanders, who lived from 1926 to 1988, was an English occultist and High Priest in the religion of Wicca, responsible for founding the tradition of Alexandrian Wicca during the 1960s.

Mr Spencer said: “It’s one of several fascinating finds of late.

“Another book I’ve catalogued is Full Revelations of a Professional Rat-Catcher After 25 Years’ Experience, circa 1889. Anything like that at home?

“I’m looking forward to seeing what people bring along to this event.

“As well as antiquarian books, we seek quirky curiosities of, objects of study, ethnographica, grand tour items, photographs, manuscripts, autographed letters, library furniture, desk lamps and desk stands, shaving stands, snuff boxes, chess sets, parlour games, top hats, canes, microscopes and barometers.”