Improve health with free Rugby service

Here’s the latest from WCAVA Inform - an insight into the work of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action, Rugby office.

ConnectWELL, delivered by Warwickshire CAVA, is a way to improve people’s health and wellbeing by linking them to a range of community activities and organisations.

These include advice and information services, community groups, leisure activities, lunch clubs, self-help groups, specialist interest groups and sporting activities.

This free service is available for anybody over 18 in the Rugby borough.

Athena Bartlett has recently joined the team as administrator.

Athena said: “I’m really pleased to be part of a team that reaches out to people, signposting them to activities and organisations that can help empower them and improve their health and wellbeing. It’s nice to make a difference.”

Tackling loneliness has recently been placed firmly on the government agenda, with a new Loneliness Minister being appointed, and ConnectWELL’s figures bear out the prevalence of loneliness and the lack of support in our society.

For more information or to provide updates about local activities that ConnectWELL could signpost to, telephone (01788) 539572.

To find about more, visit www.wcava.org.uk/connectwell.