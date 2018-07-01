Improvements to crash blackspot in Rugby

A raft of alterations aimed at reducing casualties have been approved for a road junction in Rugby – which has been labelled as an accident blackspot.

The junction of Lawford Road and Addison Road has featured consistently on Warwickshire’s annual list of junctions with a poor safety record – leading the county council cabinet to approve £847,000 of casualty reduction measures.

The proposed new junction

Cabinet approved that the scheme will be funded by £64,000 from the members’ delegated budgets of local councillors Peter Butlin and Maggie O’Rourke. The remainder of the money will come from the council’s capital improvement fund.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, member for New Bilton and Overslade, said: “I’ve been campaigning for improvements at this junction since I was first elected over five years ago.

“I know fellow councillors are aware of the current issues with the junction of Lawford Road and Addison Road which are being regularly raised by residents who I am certain will welcome the approval of this casualty-reduction scheme.”

The changes will consist of a compact roundabout to replace the existing mini-roundabout at the junction of Lawford Road and Addison Road. This will also involve the realignment of Lawford Road and Addison Road, removal of the existing left-turn lanes from Addison Road and Lawford Road westbound, and provision of dedicated cycleways.

The scheme will cost £678,000 in 2018/19 and £169,000 in 2019/20. Following cabinet approval of the scheme, there will be a period of formal public consultation with residents that will take place late summer this year.