In Pictures: Crowds fill the town centre for Rugby Bikefest 2018

Glorious sunshine partnered with Rugby Bikefest to give the town a weekend it won’t forget.

Rugbeians saw wheelies outside the town hall, hundreds of motorbikes tearing through the town, rock music that must have made the clock tower’s foundations shake and a bonanza of street food.

The event was kick started at 10am on Sunday, May 20, and carried on until 4pm.

Hundreds of motorbikes thundered through the town before being parked and shown off. The bikes on display ranged from the latest high-performance sports models to Harley-Davidson cruisers and vintage British AJS and BSA examples.

A score of vintage Vespa and Lambretta two-stroke scooters serenaded the town with a tinny chorus loud enough to leave any former Mod feeling proud.

A motorbike secured on a rolling road outside the town hall made for an impressivewheelie display.

Those who prefer four wheels were treated to an array of modified and performance cars - including hotrods based on 1940s era American cars. The Advertiser’s favourite was a lightly modified bronze Ford Escort Mk I -registered in 1971. Its pristine chrome and lowered suspension made it stand out.

The live music, spread across three stages dotted around the town, was exceptional.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First managing director said: “Thousands of people attended the festival – both local and from further afield – and town centre footfall was up 30.4% compared to the 2017 event (one of the largest footfall we have had in the town centre).

“Partnership working is one of the key factors behind the success of the event. I would like to thank Rugby Borough Council, the Rugby First Rangers, local businesses, bike clubs, musicians, Street Pastors and sponsors Mister Robinson’s Barbershop and The Black Swan for their fantastic support of the event.”