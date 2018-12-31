Inspirational Rugby sisters launch own books

Keen Rugby authors Rebecca and Rachel Abel signed their latest books at St Andrew’s Church.

The sisters raised funds to have their books published and are currently working on their next offerings.

Rebecca, 13, who attends Rugby Free Secondary, wrote ‘I Can’t Do It Yet....But School Is Epic!!!’, about transitioning from primary to secondary school.

‘Star in the East’ is one of Rebecca’s stories in her series retelling the story of the Bible.

Rachel, ten, who attends Long Lawford Primary, is the author behind ‘Passionate Poet; 50 poems’.

More than 50 of their books have been donated to school libraries across Europe and Africa.

The sisters are part of a group called GirlSparkles and the titles are available on Amazon.