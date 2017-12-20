Jaide’s dancers dazzle in Rugby

Dazzling dancers brightened Christmas shopping for visitors to Elliot’s Field Retail Park in Rugby at the weekend.

Students from Jaide’s Stage Studios were invited to perform for the second year running.

They entertained with a selection of Christmas song and dance routines.

The students braved the freezing weather with sleet and snow showers and entertained the crowds with a selection of festive entertainment in beautiful costumes, with happy smiling faces throughout the day.

Jaide Ellery, who runs Jaide’s Stage Studios, said: “The weather was forecast to be dry and sunny, and we knew it would be cold, but my girls carried on like true professionals and were applauded throughout the day.

“Insomnia, based in Debenhams, provided all the performers with hot chocolate and brownies free of charge, which kept them going, and we would like to take this opportunity of thanking them very much for such a lovely thought.

“We received lots of fantastic feedback from the public who said they really enjoyed watching and listening to their singing, getting them into the Christmas spirit.”

She added: “My students have worked exceptionally hard this term and I am so proud of every single one. They are a credit to our school and their parents.”