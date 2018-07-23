Jail for Rugby man who sexually abused young girl

A Rugby man who sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed for 16-and-a-half years.

Carlos Mendez Mendez, 53, of Claremont Court, Rugby, pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences against a child.

Judge Anthony Potter jailed Mendez at Warwick Crown Court and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life

Detective constable Paul Sartoris from Rugby CID said: "Firstly, I would like to recognise the bravery of the victim who has shown immense courage to report this crime and bravery throughout the investigation and legal proceedings.

"The length of the sentence reflects the severity of the offences.

"This case demonstrates the importance of reporting all cases of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent. We will treat all reports of sexual crimes with the utmost seriousness and fully investigate them.

"The case should serve as a warning that sex offenders will be brought to justice for their crimes no matter when they occurred."