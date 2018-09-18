JCB and fields on fire in Stretton-on-Dunsmore

Firefighters battle a fire involving a JCB and vegetation in a Stretton-on-Dunsmore field this lunchtime (Tuesday September 18).

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service received the first of five 999 calls at 12.28pm reporting bushes on fire on the A45 Stretton-on-Dunsmore just before Rugby Lane.

Two fire engines from Rugby were mobilised. On their arrival they located two fires, one involving trees, bushes and grass, the other involving a JCB digger.

A request was made for a water carrier to attend to assist with water supplies, this was mobilised from Leamington.

Crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and had left by 2.30pm.