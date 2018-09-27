Keen artists get snapping for Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition

Budding young photographers in Rugby are invited to give a photo competition their best shot.

The annual Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition, sponsored by the Rugby Advertiser and Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, has just been launched.

Entrants are asked to produce a portfolio of three photographs in colour or black and white on photographic paper.

There’s lot of scope this year for imaginations to go wild with ‘Beauty of Nature’ the theme for 2018-2019.

The competition is open to all schools, colleges and community organisations.

Entries must include a portfolio of three photographs no more than A4 size (colour or black and white) with a few words explaining your choice.

Winners for each category will receive £50 cash and automatically be entered into the District round. All other entrants receive a certificate of participation.

The age group categories are: Junior 7 to 10 years; Intermediate 11 to 13 years and Senior 14 to 17 years.

At least one of the photographs entered will be displayed at an exhibition held at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum in February next year.

Rotarian Terri Morgan, from Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and competition organiser said: “I believe it is a brilliant, diverse theme this year and I am hoping it will appeal to all three age groups.

“Last year I received the most entries since starting the completion seven years ago, this year I am hoping to break that figure again. Every year I say the photographs cannot be outdone but the standard is exceptional and never fails to inspire the judges and me.”

Terri added: “I cannot wait to see them.”

For an entry form and all other enquiries email rotaryyoungphotographer@gmail.com

The closing date is October 31.