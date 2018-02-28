Ladies bring taste of glitz and glamour to Rugby

Rugby people enjoyed a touch of glitz and glamour thanks to two businesswomen.

Nancy Mobhe and Sonia Bourne are bringing a series of fashion and shopping events to the town.

They also hold Glam and Indulgent nights for hens or just girly nights in.

Their Glitz Glam and Indulgence events are proving to be a success, with their recent show at the Benn Hall attracting 100 people.

The ladies, who run their own independent businesses, Glam by Nancy and Sensual Passions, want to bring more shoppers into the town centre.

Sonia said: “We held a Valentine’s Shopping and Fashion Show at the Benn Hall on February 3.

“Around 100 people attended throughout the night which we were really pleased about.”

They had nearly 40 stalls including a prosecco bar, beer bar, food and gift stalls. Miss Rugby Paris Allen also attended.

The fashion show showcased items from Sensual Passions, Hme Creations, Rock Those Frocks, Bonmarché and Eclectic Ensemble Fashion, among others.

Live performances from J-Script and an LED light show by Hanka Strnadovà, who owns Temple of Crystal, also entertained the crowd.

Sonia said: “With shops closing down and Rugby town getting quieter we want to bring some community spirit as many retailers mentioned their sales declining.”