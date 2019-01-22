Landlords help raise funds for Rugby’s homeless

Generous landlords from across the Midlands have raised nearly £2,000 for homeless people in Rugby.

Donations were made at the Great Property Meet’s annual Christmas party at Dunchurch Park Hotel.

The meeting, which is hosted by Andrew Roberts, is a property investors and landlord event held on the third Monday of every month at the hotel.

Andrew said: “We are group of people who are passionate about property and helping people, it seemed only right to raise money for those who are poorly housed or have no home at all, and it was our intention to help local people directly, which is exactly what the wonderful volunteers at Hope4 work very hard to do.”

Diana Mansell, director of the charity Hope4, said: “This will help 65 homeless people for ten days so is a massive help to the centre and the local community.”

Entrepreneur and property specialist Andrew created the Great Property Meet to create a fun environment for landlords, contractors, and investors to network and learn the latest best practice, legislation and strategies for successful investing in property.

If you would like make a donation to Hope4 or to learn more about the upcoming sleep out in February, visit https://www.justgiving.com/hope4-rugby.

For more on the meetings, visit www.GreatPropertyMeet.co.uk.