Last chance for young Rugby writers to enter competition

This is the final call for young people in Rugby to show off their creativity and flair.

The deadline for RIBI Young Writer of the Year Competition is being held locally by the Rotary Clubs of Rugby,

Writers should produce a written or typed story in prose with the theme ‘My Inspiration’.

Entries can be fiction or non-fiction, a story or a poem.

There are three sections - Junior (seven to 10-11), Intermediate (11 to 13-14) and Senior (14 to 17-18).

The competition is open to all schools and college communities including children who are home educated and any other young people’s community organisations.

The aim is to encourage young people to use their writing skills and write with imagination and creativity.

Judges will consider imagination relative to the subject; ability to engage interest and ability to be consistent in the power of argument.

Prizes will be given to the winner in each age group.

Email ramesh.srivastava@ntlworld.com or telephone 07792292630. The deadline is by the end of January 31.