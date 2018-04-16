Last chance to register to vote in Rugby's local election

Time is fast running out for those who wish to register to vote in Rugby's local election.

Those who want to vote in Rugby's local election have until Tuesday April 17 register.

Registering to vote is quick and simple, click here to do it online. If you have previously registered for another election and have remained in the same address you should not have have to do it again - although it is always worth checking you are still registered.

The Conservatives lead the council with 23 of the 42 seats, while Labour has nine councillors and the Liberal Democrats eight.

Because Rugby council uses the 'thirds' system of election, fourteen of the council’s seats in 14 wards will be up for election on May 3.

Of the seats up for election, seven are Conservative, three are Labour, two are Liberal Dem and two are held by independents.

The 'thirds' system means once a year for three years running a third of the council’s seats are opened to election. On the fourth year there is a break while the county council has its elections.

Warwickshire County Council's most recent election was last year, so 2018 is the beginning of the new three-year election cycle for Rugby Council.