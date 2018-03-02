Latest: Rugby bin collections disrupted by weather

Rugby Borough Council has issued advice to residents regarding bin collections and the freezing weather

The council said its waste and recycling crews have been out today (Friday) attempting their normal collection routes.

However, some waste disposal sites have been closed by Warwickshire County Council due to the poor weather conditions. This meant that RBC was not able to complete black rubbish collection rounds today.

Streets that were missed due to the closed waste disposal sites, or because of road or pavement conditions on Thursday or Friday, will be collected on Monday 5 March or Tuesday 6 March. Residents affected should put their bins back out for collection by 7.30am on Monday 5 March.

Crews reported that a large number of residents did not put their bins out for collection today. The council said it will not return to empty these bins.