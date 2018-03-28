Leamington and Rugby charity shops under new management for retail challenge

Teams of Myton Hospices staff will be swapping their normal roles for the charity’s first retail challenge today (Wednesday).

Three teams of Myton staff from fundraising, marketing and communications, the CEO and the senior leadership team will be taking over three of the charity’s shops.

Today Myton shops on Bedford Street in Leamington, Church Street in Rugby and Quinton Parade in Coventry will be run by non-retail staff in competition for the highest percentage increase on the shop’s usual takings.

From creative window displays to bake sales, the teams will doing everything possible to encourage more customers through the shops’ doors and get them spending all in the name of friendly competition.

Myton’s corporate fundraising team is also encouraging teams from local businesses to get involved with the Retail Challenge in April.

Each team will be given one of Myton’s 22 charity shops to take over and the bigger the percentage increase on daily takings the greater the chances are of obtaining the winning title and raising more vital funds for Myton.

Anyone that would like to register a team should go to: www.mytonhospice.org/shop-challenge, call 01926 838817 or email: corporate@mytonhospice.org