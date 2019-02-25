Leamington college manager loses locks in support of animal welfare charity

Royal Leamington Spa College transport manager Rachel Martin’s went under the scissors and said goodbye to her tresses in a bid to raise cash for The Humane Society International UK charity.

With help from Louis Turner and Tilly England, level 3 barbering students, Rachel parted way with her long, brown locks in the college’s atrium, as friends, family, colleagues and students watched on in support.

In addition to the £600 plus raised for The Humane Society International UK, Rachel has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust – a charity which provides wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Proudly reflecting on Rachel’s achievements, her husband, Merry who bravely cut the first lock said: “I’m very proud of my wife and looking forward to not having much hair in the plughole.”

Staff, students and friends at Royal Leamington Spa College gathered to support Rachel with a before and after photo call, praised her charitable actions to raise awareness of such a worthy cause.

The Humane Society International UK is one of the largest protection societies in the world, working to help all animals, including animals in laboratories, meat farms, companion animals and wildlife, and helps prevent unnecessary cruelty through engagement, education, encouragement of changes in human behaviour and expanding role in advancing the cause of animal welfare worldwide.

Rachel said: “I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has supported and donated, it means the world to me and it will really help the charity make changes to Animal Welfare. It has been a liberating feeling and I am grateful to everyone who has helped, and provided support with this fundraiser.”