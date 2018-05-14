Leamington photographer snaps incredible picture of falcon catching pigeon

A Leamington photographer took this incredible snap of a peregrine falcon grasping an unwitting pigeon in its talons in the town.

Steve Melville managed to capture the moment just seconds after one of the peregrines caught the unlucky bird pigeon near over Leamington town centre last weekend.

His image was shared on Twitter by the ‘Leamington Spa Peregrines’ Twitter account, and was subsequently shared by the likes of wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham and the RSPB.

Steve said he was ‘chuffed’ to get such a good shot.

The peregrine nests in Leamington Town Hall, and is currently rearing chicks along with its mate.