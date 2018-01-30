Lions roar in Rugby to mark anniversary

A community group in Rugby that raises thousands of pounds each year to support good causes is marking a half-century

Rugby Rokeby Lions Club celebrated its 50th birthday on Saturday January 20 surrounded by the Mayor of Rugby Belinda Garcia, district governor Chris Burrows, friends and supporters.

Their motto is “we serve”, Lions are part of a global service network, doing whatever is necessary to help our local communities which they aim to fulfil each year with their projects and fund raising events.

They are probably best known for the Santa sleigh which travels the town during December and the sponsored walk in support of the Air Ambulance which takes place at Draycote Water in May.

Every penny of the thousands of pounds which is raised each year is ploughed back into the community to make someone’s life better.

Whether it be a person with a special need or disability, group or club who are supporting the young or elderly or individuals who need support to get a new start in life Lions will help wherever and whenever they can.

The Rugby Rokeby Lions Club is part of the Lions Clubs International group, which was founded in the USA back in 1917.

They are a small group doing a great job but could always need an extra pair of hands, if you are interested in finding out more about Lions and what they do please Email – secretary.rugbyrokebylions@gmail.com and we will contact you. Alternatively follow them on Facebook or their web site www.rugbyrokebylions.org.uk/.