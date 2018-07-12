Long-awaited Brownsover surgery secures five-year healthcare provider contract

Brownsover's long-awaited GP surgery has come a step closer to completion as a healthcare provider signs a five-year contract to deliver services.

Spirit Healthcare Ltd will be responsible for delivering GP services at the £2.3 million medical centre and community building currently being built on Bow Fell.

Jake Stevenson, who chairs Brownsover Patient Action Group (BPAG), said: “I’m very happy to see another milestone reached and look forward to welcoming Spirit Healthcare at our new GP practice.

"I was grateful to be involved in such an important process for the community, which I feel was essential to ensure we got the right provider in place to provide services based on local people’s needs”.

Brownsover was left without a surgery when the one on Bow Fell closed in April 2015 and, after a series of delays, work on its replacement began in February 2018, with its doors expected to be open to patients in December.

The raft of delays saw Rugby MP Mark Pawsey raise the issue in Parliament at PMQs.

Speaking after the news of the health provider signing the contract, Mr Pawsey said: "It is great news that the new Brownsover medical centre is a step closer to opening with the contract having now been awarded to deliver GP services.

"[Coventry and Rugby] CCG have worked closely with the Brownsover Patient Action Group throughout the process and it is absolutely right that local residents have had a say on who will provide their local medical care.”

NHS Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said they ensured patients were involved in the process of selecting a healthcare provider for the surgery.

A spokesperson said: "The CCG has ensured local people have been at the heart of the whole process, including the creation of a Patient Advisory Forum featuring residents from the area and representatives from the community and voluntary sector."

The new building will provide a 624-square metre GP surgery and a 100-sqm community facility, as well as parking and landscaping.