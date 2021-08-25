Lorry driver rescued after their truck overturned at a busy junction near Lutterworth

A lorry driver has been rescued by firefighters after their truck overturned at a busy junction on the edge of Lutterworth this morning (Wednesday).

Police, firefighters, ambulance crews and a specialist recovery truck have all raced to the drama on the aeroplane island on the A426 at Lutterworth.

The shaken-up driver is now being checked over by medics after being freed from their cab by fire crews.

They are not believed to be badly injured.

The single-vehicle rush-hour accident happened just after 8am today.

Police who went to the scene immediately alerted the fire service.

And a fire appliance from Lutterworth, a fire engine from Rugby and a technical rescue team from Leicester’s Southern station dashed to the accident.

“Upon on arrival this was confirmed as one large vehicle on its side with one person still inside cab of vehicle.

“Fire, Police and Recovery in attendance,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Driver of large vehicle has now been extricated from vehicle and is currently being assessed by East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Police are now urging drivers to avoid the area – just off junction 20 of the M1 - after closing the A426 into Lutterworth.

Leicestershire Police said: “Police were called to the A426 just after 8am today (Wednesday 25 August) following a report that a lorry had overturned.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance services.

“No serious injuries have been reported.

“As the lorry has shed its load, the road remains closed at this time and highways have been informed.”