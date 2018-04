Two lanes on a stretch of the M40 near Longbridge have been closed after a load shifted on a lorry.

Lanes one and two are closed and traffic in lane three appears to be at a standstill on the M40 Southbound between junction 15 for the A429 Longbridge and junction 14 for the A452 are closed as a result of a shifted load on a lorry.

Traffic is currently queuing back to junction 16.

Traffic England said it expects traffic to return to normal after 3pm.