M45 near Dunchurch closed due to incident

The M45 near Dunchurch has been closed because of an incident.

Traffic on all lanes on the northbound side has stopped from junction 17 on the M1 (Daventry/Coventry) to the A45 (Daventry Road).

Traffic is building and stationary in the area.

The incident is believed to involved a lorry that was carry a digger that went on to hit a bridge.

According to Highways England the eastbound carriageway will be closed shortly as well.

Some traffic is stuck on the M45.

Traffic was held on the M1 at J17 until around 8.50am while the link road towards the M45 was coned off.