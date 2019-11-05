M6 near Rugby closed in both directions due to HGV trailer fire

File image.

The motorway is closed between J1 (Rugby) and J2 (Coventry).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Highways England is advising motorists to follow the "Hollow Triangle" for both northbound and southbound diversion routes.

Here are the diversion routes

For the southbound diversion, exit the M6 at J2 on to the M69 northbound to J1.

Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A426 junction.

Take the A426 southbound to re-join the M6 at J1.