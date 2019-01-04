Magical performance from rising Rugby star Joe

A teenager from Rugby took centre stage in a show after landing the lead role in Elf the Musical.

Joe Hutson played Michael Hobbs in the musical, based on the film starring Will Ferrell.

He starred alongside David Essex, Martine McCutcheon, Louise English and Tam Ryan.

Joe, from Bilton, honed his skills at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Rugby.

At PQA students spend three hours rotating through hour-long sessions in comedy and drama, musical theatre, and film and television.

Elf the Musical took place at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, the Genting Arena in Birmingham and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Joe said: “I was over the moon to be picked for the role of Michael as it’s such an amazing opportunity.

“I’ve loved every minute of rehearsals with the cast and going on stage in Birmingham was like a dream come true.

He added: “Performing on Christmas Eve was the best Christmas present ever.”

Joe’s mother, Becky, said his family and friends were proud of his achievements.

She said: “This has been such an amazing experience for Joe, and we couldn’t be more proud of him.

“The cast and crew have been so friendly and supportive to make his professional stage debut so special.”