Main road in Rugby to be closed during the daytime for two weeks for major resurfacing works

A main road into the town is to be closed during the day as it gets resurfaced.

Warwickshire County Council is to carry out extensive carriageway resurfacing work on the B4642 Bilton Road/ The Green/ Main Street, Bilton.

The work, which is scheduled to take place from August 5 to 20, will see the road closed to traffic during the day.

Weekday working is from 9am to 4pm, and weekend working from 8am to 4pm. The road will be open to through-traffic outside of these times.

The county council says residents and surrounding businesses have been notified of the planned works.

Councillor Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and environment said: “These works are needed to carry out a comprehensive set of repairs to this busy road which is reaching the end of its serviceable life.

"The works are scheduled to start and finish in the summer holidays and will be carried out during off-peak hours to minimise disruption.

“We need to ensuring the road is safe and fit for purpose for future years and can withstand the volume of traffic on this well-used route.”

Diversion routes will be signposted.