Make 2018 the year you volunteer with WCAVA

Here’s the latest column from the team at WCAVA, based in Rugby.

Make 2018 the year you volunteer.

Will this be the year that you make new friends, new memories and get the skills you need for the job that you have dreamed about?

Don’t let your New Year’s resolutions and best made plans falter. Sign up to WCAVA’s ‘New Year, New You’ campaign, and give back to your community.

Whether it’s giving a few hours a week, a day a month or a one off occasion, we can help you find something that you enjoy doing, whilst you are learning new skills and meeting new people. Whether you like to be indoors or out in the open, there’s a volunteering opportunity for you, so why not come see your local volunteering co-ordinator, Carol Kavanagh.

Carol said: “Local organisations depend on volunteers and can give so much back in return. Our volunteers always tell me how much they get out of volunteering, whether it’s social, or learning something new, and they would recommend anyone with time to spare to come and see what we have available for them.”

A drop-in is being held on Tuesday, January 16, 10am to 2pm at Warwickshire CAVA, 19/20 North Street, Rugby. Stop by for tea or coffee and find out how you can give back in 2018. Visit www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering, call Carol on (01788) 539578 or email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk