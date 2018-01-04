Make beating cancer a 2018 resolution

Women in Rugby are being invited to kick-start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Every day, 85 people in the West Midlands are diagnosed with cancer and that is why the charity is urging women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and abilities to enter Race for Life’s 5k or 10k events at Draycote Water on Sunday, June 23.

Amy Hall, Cancer Research UK’s Rugby Event Manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in Rugby to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race for Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race for Life offers the ultimate motivation. That’s because by taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research. It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember.”

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. The charity says it spent more than £9 million last year in the West Midlands on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Amy continued: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step women take will help to support life-saving research.”

Dr Áine McCarthy, Cancer Research UK’s senior science communications officer, said: “Signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a great opportunity for women looking to kick-start a healthier lifestyle. Exercise is a great way to reduce the risk of cancer.”

Visit raceforlife.org or phone 0300 123 0770 for more.