Man and woman arrested after man found with head wound in Rugby

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was found with a head wound yesterday afternoon (Saturday June 16).

Police were called to School Street in Rugby at around 3.15pm. There were initial concerns the man had been shot however it is believed he suffered his injuries after being struck on the head.

He is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A firearm was recovered from the scene but police do not believe it was fired.

Extra officers are were sent to the area to reassure the local community and carry out enquiries into the incident.

The man and woman who were arrested in connection with the incident are in police custody.

Superintendent Emma Bastone said: "We know the local community will be concerned and I would like to reassure them officers quickly attended and dealt with the incident. At this stage we do not believe the firearm we have recovered was discharged and we believe the injured man has suffered his injuries after being struck on the head.

"Incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in the town and we responded quickly and appropriately to ensure the safety of the public.

"Two people have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

"We will have extra officers in the area throughout the evening to offer reassurance to local residents and to carry out enquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 263 of June 16 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.