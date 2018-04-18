Man arrested after car speeds through Rugby on wrong side of road almost hitting pedestrian

A man has been arrested after a car sped through Rugby on the wrong side of the road, almost hitting a pedestrian near the clock tower.

A 27-year-old man from Harrow, Middlesex, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed to do so, driving without insurance and possession of drugs.

Police tried to stop the car following a report of a theft from a shop on Chapel Street at 11.57am.

The car was tracked through Rugby town centre where it was spotted on the wrong side of the road on Regent Place - almost hitting with a pedestrian.

The car stopped on Albert Street where the occupants tried to flee before being detained by police at 12.05pm.

Sergeant Simon Paull said: "This car was driven in an extremely dangerous manner through the town centre at a busy time of day. It is extremely lucky nobody was injured or worse.

"There were a lot of people in the area at the time. I'd ask anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police to get in touch."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident 184 of 18 April 2018.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org