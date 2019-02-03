Man arrested after fatal collision on Bilton Road, Rugby

A man has been arrested by police following a fatal collision in Rugby on Sunday.

Warwickshire Police said that a 54-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, following a collision on Bilton Road, Rugby, on the evening of Sunday, February 3.

A female pedestrian, who was in her 60s, died after a blue Nissan collided with her at around 6.40pm.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: "We are also trying to identify the driver of another vehicle - believed to be a light coloured Audi - that was in the area at the time and may have information vital to our investigation.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the two vehicles in the moments before the incident or has dash cam footage from the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the cars in the moments before the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 325 of 3 February 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.