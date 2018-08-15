Man arrested as part of ongoing investigation into drug dealing in Rugby

A man has been arrested as part of an on going investigation into drug dealing in Rugby.

The arrest was made as part of Project Palladium, a Rugby Offender Management Unit led operation that has already seen a number of arrests in the town.

The 30-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at a property on Wentworth Road, Rugby, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday August 15).

He is currently being held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

One man has previously been charged as part of the operation.