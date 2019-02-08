Man arrested on suspicion of rape after attack in village near Rugby

A 27-year-old man has been arrested of suspicion of rape following an incident in Harborough Magna near Rugby yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The incident took place near High Street at around 3pm.

Crime

The victim, a woman, has reported she was walking along the street when she was attacked by a man.

A man, who is of no fixed abode but residing in Nuneaton, was arrested nearby a short time later.

Det Sgt Ollie Deakin from Rugby CID said: "This was a terrifying incident and we're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who's got dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 257 of 7 February 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.