Man dies after car collides with tree in Ryton-on-Dunsmore

A man has died following a road traffic collision between a car and a tree this in Ryton-on-Dunsmore this morning, July 4.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Oxford Road at 5.49am and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had left the carriageway and collided with a tree before going down an embankment.

“There was one patient, a man, who had suffered multiple serious injuries. Ambulance staff began treatment and worked closely with the fire service on scene.

“Unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”