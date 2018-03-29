Man in critical condition after Monks Kirby crash

A man is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near Monks Kirby last night (Wednesday).

The crash occurred at around 11.45pm in Mere Lane.

A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital by paramedics where he is in a critical condition.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a car in a ditch and a man lying in the road, who is believed to have been the driver.

“The man had suffered multiple serious injuries in the incident and was found to be in cardiac arrest.

“Ambulance staff administered CPR and advanced life support, which continued whilst he was transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Unfortunately, on arrival at the hospital, the man’s condition was described as critical.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Leanne Mason, Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit, said: "We need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or saw the car in the moments leading up to the incident.

"Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting incident 463 of 28 March 2018."