Man rescued from flat fire in Rugby - but firefighters said he could have died due to 'poor parking'

Firefighters said someone could have died in a Rugby flat fire last night (Friday) due to 'poor parking'.

A man was trapped in the town centre flat but firefighters were delayed due to cars almost blocking their path in Holbrook Avenue.

Fortunately, they were able to get there in time - but crews said next time they might not be so lucky.

Firefighters said the parking in Holbrook Avenue delayed their rescue.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We needed to get to the scene as quickly as possible in order to save lives.

"Unfortunately, due to some very poor parking in Holbrook Avenue our appliances were brought to a halt and crews were forced to edge through gaps at very slow speed.

"This could have been the difference between saving a life and not getting there in time. On this occasion crews did arrive in time to rescue a gentleman from the flat...but the result could have been tragically different."

The man was then treated by paramedics and Rugby Police were able to help a woman in the flat below.

"Please park considerately and think 'would a fire appliance be able to get past in an emergency?" added the spokesperson.