Man seriously injured after car crashes into tree near Rugby

A man has been taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries after a two-car collision near Rugby last night (Thursday) resulted in one of them hitting a tree.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A5 near Churchover – near to the junction with Newton Lane – at 11.24pm and sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

Two critical care teams from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service also attended in rapid response cars, together with an ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a man lying near a bush and a car that had suffered significant damage.

“He was treated for multiple serious injuries suffered in the incident before being taken to hospital on blue lights and sirens. Medics from one of the critical care teams travelled with the patient on the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

“A further three patients were assessed at the scene but were all discharged on scene with minor injuries.”