Man seriously injured in crash on M6 near Rugby

A man and a woman have received treatment by ambulance staff after the car they were travelling in overturned on the M6 in Rugby this afternoon (Tuesday February 5).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the northbound carriageway of the M6, just before junction one, in Newton, Rugby, at around 1.50pm (Tuesday).

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with a doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find an overturned car which had left the carriageway of the M6 and collided with a concrete post.

"The team of ambulance staff worked closely with fire service colleagues to carefully extricate the two occupants, a man and a woman, who were trapped.

“The man suffered serious injuries and received advanced trauma care from the doctor and ambulance team on scene.

"He was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency treatment; the doctor travelled with the patient.

“The woman, who also sustained injuries, was given treatment on scene by the ambulance service before she was taken to the same hospital by land ambulance.”

One of three lanes of the M6 Northbound between the A14 Catthorpe Interchange and Junction 1 A426 Rugby / Lutterworth has been closed due to the incident.

For traffic updates check the AA Traffic website.