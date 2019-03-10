Man suffers life-threatening head injuries after collision with car in Rugby

A man is fighting for his life after a collision with a car in Rugby in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Police said a blue Ford Galaxy collided with the man at 1.50am in Oliver Street.

A spokesperson added: “The man suffered life-threatening head injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

“The road remained closed for several hours while collision investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 25 of 10 March 2019.”