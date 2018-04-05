Man who died in Monks Kirby crash named

A man who died following a collision in Monks Kirby on Wednesday, March 28, has been named.

Nicholas Veasey, 34, of Nuneaton, died in hospital on Friday 30 March.

Warwickshire Police issued the following statement on behalf of his family: "Nicholas was a father and a son, who leaves behind his two young children.

"They are currently being supported by family during this sad time."

Investigating officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident 463 of 28 March 2018.