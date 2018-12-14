Man whose careless driving killed partner of 10 years on A361 south of Rugby spared jail 'for sake of children', judge rules

A man whose careless driving led to the death of his girlfriend in a car crash while driving to work from Rugby has been spared jail.

Amanda Currie was killed in the accident on the A361 close to Ashby St Ledgers after her boyfriend Samuel Milo - who was uninsured - drove too fast in 'torrential' rain in March this year.

It caused the Rugby couple's car to spin out of control and tragically collided with an oncoming van on the passenger side.

Currie - who had an 11-year-old son and cared for a boy of the same age fathered by Milo - was airlifted to hospital but died shortly afterwards. She was 31-years-old.

But at Northampton Crown Court on Friday December 14 the judge told Milo, 32, she would spare him from an immediate jail sentence 'for the sake of your children who need your support'.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told Milo: "Whatever sentence I pass will not feel like an adequate punishment to Amanda's family. Its impossible to pass a sentence that sufficiently punishes the removal of a much-loved family member.

"Her life has been lost at the age of 31 because of your carelessness. Her family and your children will continue to grieve for her. Nothing I can do will ever heal that.

"[Your two boys] need the support of their family but perhaps, more importantly, the care of their mother's family in order to learn of her and her life. And you must facilitate that."

Milo was handed a 14-month jail term suspended for two years. He was disqualified from driving for two years and was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Miss Currie's sister said: "Amanda was a loving caring mum who would have had others if she was able to do so.

"She wanted everyone to see the best in Sam and would try to make him the responsible father and person he could be.

"We have been devastated. It was a day we none of us want to repeat."