Man wielding longbow arrested in Rugby

A 39-year-old Rugby man was arrested at a property on Avon Street last night after police received reports of a man wielding 'something that resembled a longbow'.

The man, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon following the July 18 incident.

Rugbeians contacted the Advertiser after seeing a large police presence, including a helicopter, in the Newbold Road area of the town yesterday.

Police said armed officers were deployed to the area around Rugby police station after they received a report at 7.17pm of a man with something resembling a crossbow.

During the incident police seized a longbow - a type of powerful bow famed for its historic use by English archers.

Chief inspector Michael Smith said: “Police responded quickly to this concerning incident, identifying a suspect and making an arrest.

“The man remains in police custody while investigations continue and we’d appeal for anyone with information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Rugby Police said no members of the public were threatened or harmed.

Anyone who saw the man or has any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 363 of 18 July 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.