Man with Rugby links wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for a man with links to Rugby who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jake Wood, 22, who is also known to frequent Nuneaton and Bedworth, is wanted for breaching conditions after being released from prison where he was serving a sentence for burglary.

Wood, from Nuneaton, is white, 5ft 11in tall, and of slim build.

Anyone who sees Wood or knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org