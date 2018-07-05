Mayor gets crafty as Hobbycraft opens in Rugby

The latest store has opened its doors on Rugby’s Elliott’s Field shopping park.

Hobbycraft served its first customers on Wednesday last week ahead of its official grand opening on Saturday.

Rugby's Brownies came to see the new store.

The new store has created 19 jobs with more that 220 applicants.

Vicky, one of the new members of staff, said: “I am so excited to be part of the Hobbycraft Rugby team. I love crafting in my spare time - a real passion of mine is sewing and creating children’s clothes. I have also made all the dresses on the mannequins in this store.”

The store was officially opened on Saturday by the store manager Raj and the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney along with the local Rugby Brownies.

The first 100 customers were given free goody bags.

The ribbon is cut.

Rugbeians took part of craft activities following the opening.