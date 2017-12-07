Meet Eric the donkey at a Rugby church this weekend

The public will have the chance to meet a donkey named Eric at a Rugby Church this Saturday, December 9.

Eric will be meeting the public from 10am to 12pm at Rugby Methodist Church Centre on Russelsheim Way.

As well as photo opportunities with the donkey there will also be an opportunity to dress up in nativity costumes and explore the indoor stable which visiting school children have been enjoying this week.

Seasonal refreshments and children's Christmas crafts will also be available.

On Sunday at 6.30pm there is a Blue Christmas Service - a quiet, reflective service for those who find the Christmas season difficult to cope with.

All are welcome to attend.

