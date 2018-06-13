Meet Rugby’s unsung heroes who give up their time to help others

Unsung heroes in Rugby are making a difference in the community by giving up their time to help others.

To follow on from Volunteers Week, Warwickshire CAVA, based in Rugby, celebrate the people who change lives.

Lin and Nip from ConnectWELL.

Here’s their latest column.

There are plenty of opportunities for people to volunteer.

Bluebell Walk nature reserve is situated in the heart of Lower Hillmorton. A small band of dedicated locals have worked to improve, maintain and enhance the area, making it more accessible and improving its biodiversity. The group is currently looking for a secretary or treasurer.

Trained volunteers at ConnectWELL have been awarded the Pride of Rugby Team of the Year Award 2019. They help to connect people to some of the amazing community activities and organisations that can help improve health and wellbeing, and make a real difference to the lives of people in Rugby.

Changing lives at Moriarty's.

Moriarty’s is a community café in Regent Street which is entirely volunteer run. Any profit made goes to support the charity Futures Unlocked.

Since Pawprints started as a Facebook page, they have saved hundreds of dogs that would otherwise have been put to sleep. All of the dogs rescued undergo an assessment before being rehomed. Pawprints needs volunteers for their shop in Albert Street too.

Rugby Bareboards Trust collects furniture and other household items donated by members of the public and makes them available to people in need. Based in Warren Road, Hillmorton, the trust also has a shop where surplus donations are sold to the public. They currently need trustees.

If you are interested in finding out more, contact Carol at WCAVA ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk or phone (01788) 574258.

Dedicated team at Pawprints.