Men who targeted vulnerable girls for 20 years in Rugby found guilty of rape

Two men who targeted vulnerable teenagers over a period of two decades, raping and sexually assaulting them, and making them work as prostitutes, are facing substantial prison sentences.

A jury at Warwick Crown Court had heard that between them, Peter Jones and Raymond Dickens committed offences against six girls from the mid-90s right up until last year.

Jones (55) of Wheelwright Lane, Coventry, had denied raping three of the girls, while Dickens (53) of Langdale Close, Rugby, denied two charges of raping another of them.

But after a total of just over 24 hours of deliberations over the course of five days, the jury found the two men guilty of the rape charges they each faced by unanimous verdicts.

Jones, who had previously lived in Rugby, was also convicted of kidnapping one of his victims before taking her back to his flat and raping her, but was cleared of having an imitation firearm at the time.

He was also found guilty of two charges of falsely imprisoning another of the girls he raped, and of administering the date-rape drug GHB to her to obtain intercourse, with Dickens being convicted of indecently assaulting the same girl.

The jury also convicted Dickens of three charges of indecently assaulting the girl he raped, falsely imprisoning her and procuring her to become a prostitute.

Jones was found guilty of causing or inciting the fifth of their victims to work as a prostitute, and of assaulting the sixth girl causing her actual bodily harm.

But the jury foreman indicated they could not reach unanimous verdicts on charges in relation to Jones that he had sexually assaulted that girl and had incited her to work as a prostitute.

In the dock with the two men was Helen Thompson (43) of Morris Close, Rugby, who has denied taking part with Jones in the kidnapping offence – on which the jury was also unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

So in relation to that and the two outstanding charges against Jones, Judge Sylvia de Bertodano told them: “I can now accept a verdict on which at least ten of you are agreed.”

That means that, as they continue their deliberations, the jury, which now consists of just 11 members after one of them was discharged, can bring in verdicts of 10-1.

Meanwhile, Judge de Bertodano remanded Jones and Dickens in custody to be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial prosecutor Michael Shaw told the jury: “For the last 20 years or so Jones, assisted by Dickens, has been targeting vulnerable girls of 17, 18, often with emotional problems and from broken homes and in care.

“They befriended them by buying electricity for their flats, getting them phone credits, and so on.

“The name of the game was to get them on the game, as it were.

“To control them, they used intimidation, kidnapping, getting them onto drugs or raping them. They would repeatedly rape the girls, not just for sexual reasons, but to retain control of them.

“They got away with it, on the whole, for about 20 years.”

Mr Shaw said: “At first just two girls came forward, but it got in the press, and more came forward and told a striking pattern of what had happened in Rugby over the past 20 years.”

Giving evidence, both Jones and Dickens claimed sexual activity with the girls had always been consensual.

The jury was continuing to consider the remaining charges.