Mental wellbeing team comes to Rugby Library for World Suicide Prevention Day

A mental wellbeing group will be at Rugby Library all day to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD).

Rugbeians will be able to learn more about mental health by dropping into the library before 1pm today, September 10, and speaking to members of Wellbeing For Warwickshire.

WSPD is an annual event which aims to encourage those experiencing suicidal thoughts to reach out for help.

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy and impacts families, friends and the wider community.

"Our support for World Suicide Prevention day is a part of the council’s ongoing commitment to working with our partners to reducing the rates and providing better support for those bereaved by suicide."

Between 2012 and 2017, Warwickshire's Coroners recorded 325 deaths by suicide - this figure compares to 161 people who were killed in road accidents in Warwickshire during the same time period.

Deaths from suicide nationally are the leading cause of death for males in three age groups (5-19, 20-34 and 35-49 years), and the leading cause of death for females in two age groups (5-19 and 20-34).

For information about a range of mental health and wellbeing services, including face-to-face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, you can visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth,www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth or www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk

You can call Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.