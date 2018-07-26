Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Rugby

There is a chance Rugby could experience flooding and power cuts owing to a possible thunderstorm today, reports the Met Office.

A yellow thunderstorm warning for has been issued for Rugby today from 2pm until 10pm.

The Met Office states: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."