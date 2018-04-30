Micropub with no music or television opens in Rugby

A micropub 'with a difference' has opened on Bank Street in Rugby.

The Crafty Banker, which specialises in real ales; craft beers; ciders; gins and wines, has no televisions on or music playing.

The pub, which is the brainchild of Steve Jackman and Richard Young, lacks electronic equipment so as to encourage customers to have a social experience.

A spokesperson said: "As the bar has no electronic entertainment, customers will be able to talk among friends about the beers on offer. Both Steve and Richard understand the local beer scene and I believe this bar will only add to the excellent pubs that Rugby already has and will keep the town as a top place to visit.

"We are bringing a new modern approach to our bar specialising in real ales and craft beers which I have sourced from the very best breweries from the UK.

"I can promise that the beers I will be getting are some of the newest and best beers from across the four Nations, which will include rare brews from Squawk, Fownes, Animal and others.

"This micropub will bring a different style of approach as the beers both real ales and craft will continually rotate giving the customers more choice from far and wide.

Mr Young said: "We want to invite all ages into the bar and have a really good mixture of customers. To this end, we will also feature 25 carefully selected gins and wines from countries all around the world.

"We have brought back some very experienced bar staff to add to Steve Jackman’s beer knowledge and after a fantastic opening weekend we hope to see many more Rugby people who fancy something different when they come into town."

